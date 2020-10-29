Kittitas County was at 64 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:04 a.m., Thursday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 12 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 67, 23 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:07 a.m., Thursday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 257.7 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, were: 803 confirmed cases; 185 pending tests; 10,132 tested negative; 717 recovered; and 22 deaths.
On Thursday, the Ellensburg School District said a positive COVID-19 case had been reported at Ellensburg High School.