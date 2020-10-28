Kittitas County was at 67 active COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered eight new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 67, 27 were Central Washington University students, as of 9:03 a.m., Wednesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 266.3 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:10 a.m., Tuesday, were: 794 confirmed cases; 216 pending tests; 10,001 tested negative; 705 recovered; and 22 deaths.