Kittitas County was at 69 active COVID-19 cases as of 1:02 p.m., Monday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 20 new cases over the weekend. Of those 69, 24 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:03 a.m., Monday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 262 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:02 p.m., Monday, were: 825 confirmed cases; 191 pending tests; 10,530 tested negative; 734 recovered; and 22 deaths.