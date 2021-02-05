Kittitas County had 71 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:45 a.m., Feb. 5, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded seven new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 71 active cases, 13 were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:45 a.m., Feb. 5 were: 28 deaths, 71 pending tests; 2,206 confirmed cases; 22,786 tested negative; and 2,107 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website as of Friday, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 87%, and first in percent positivity at 22%. The trend in hospital admission rate has dropped by 1%. To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics. Currently the South Central region meets two of the four.