Kittitas County’s active COVID-19 case count was at 76 as of 8:24 a.m., Oct. 15, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 10 new cases in the previous day as of that count. Of the 76 active cases, 43 were Central Washington University students, according to the count posted on the CWU COVID-19 website as of 8:23 a.m., Oct. 15.
According to the state COVID-19 website, the county was at 128.8 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks.
The other Kittitas County COVID-19 counts as of 8:24 a.m., Oct. 15 were: 673 confirmed cases; 146 pending tests; 8,688 tested negative; 575 recovered: and 22 deaths.