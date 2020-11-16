Kittitas County was at 80 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:35 a.m., Monday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 32 new case over the weekend. Of those 80, 13 were Central Washington University students, as of 7:50 a.m., Monday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 131 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:35 a.m., Monday, were: 929 confirmed cases; 192 pending tests; 12,129 tested negative; 830 recovered; and 22 deaths.