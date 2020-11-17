Kittitas County was at 85 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:05 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 11 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 85, 13 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:10 a.m., Tuesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 116 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:05 a.m., Tuesday, were: 940 confirmed cases; 208 pending tests; 12,152 tested negative; 835 recovered; and 22 deaths.