Kittitas County was at 94 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:22 a.m., Wednesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 13 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 94, 11 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:01 a.m., Wednesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 94.5 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:22 a.m., Wednesday, were: 953 confirmed cases; 484 pending tests; 12,305 tested negative; 839 recovered; and 22 deaths.