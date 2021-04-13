Laurel Baum of Conservation Northwest’s Community Wildlife Monitor Project, will be the present at this month’s Kittitas Audubon Society Zoom meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday.
Baum received her bachelor of science in Environmental Science with a focus in Conservation Restoration Ecology from University of Washington Bothell. She is the coordinator for Conservation Northwest’s volunteer powered Community Wildlife Monitoring Project and has now been involved with CWMP for nine years. Baum is also an aspiring wildlife tracker and naturalist.
Conservation Northwest leads the CWMP, organizing citizen-scientist volunteers to monitor and document wildlife using wildlife track and sign identification. This is done along the Interstate-90 corridor in the winter, and via many remote cameras spring through summer from the Washington Cascades to the Kettle Crest and southern British Columbia.
After an introduction of the Community Wildlife Monitoring Project, Baum will dive into the basics of wildlife track and sign, skills that everyone can apply to upcoming birding and naturalist adventures!
Zoom information is found in the April Hooter issue, or Kittitas Audubon Website, kittitasaudubon.org.