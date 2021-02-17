Two Kittitas County businesses have advanced into the third and final round of the Enterprise Challenge business plan competition, according to a news release from the challenge organizers.
The Enterprise Challenge is organized by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association and is open to new businesses (less than two years old) in Kittitas and Yakima counties.
Among the businesses advancing are Basecamp Outfitters, a outdoor gear provider in the Upper County and Secret Valley Farm, which creates small batch premium jams and jellies; seasonally created, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients.
In the second round contestants participated in the trade show portion of the competition where they pitched their business plan to local community leaders at the Kittitas Valley Event Center in the Armory Building. Their business plans were judged and scored to determine the top seven that move forward in the competition.
Other Enterprise Challenge contestants include:
• Harmony Hill Candle Company, Yakima County: Hand poured, scented soy candles that are smooth burning, long lasting, and eco-friendly.
• Schab’s Bier Den LLC, Yakima County: Locally owned shop offering Pacific Northwest craft beverages and brews in bottles, cans and tap rotations with personalized service.
• Sunnyside Meat Packers LLC, Yakima County: Sunnyside Meat Packers does their own cure and smoking in-house.
• The Tap, Yakima County: Self-pour taproom, offering 50 rotating taps of craft beer, wine, and cider.
• Washington Moving Company, Yakima County: Provide professional household goods relocation services and expert furniture moving/storage.