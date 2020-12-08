An annual event prized for helping supply a Christmas dinner for local residents in need will be held this week with some new modifications.
The Kittitas County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen will be hosting Second Harvest’s mobile food truck Friday to distribute free beef to anyone who wants it, along with fruits, vegetables and other perishable products. The event will be held this year at the Kittitas Valley Events Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or as long as supplies last.
The beef being distributed is part of the Beef Counts program, created in 2010 by the Washington State Beef Commission in partnership with beef producers across the state, Second Harvest, Northwest Harvest and Food Lifeline.
Judy Ragland with the Kittitas County Cattlewomen said that this is the first year that the event has been held at the fairgrounds and is being held there due to changes in this year’s event due to public health concerns. The event will be held this year in a drive-through format, and she said the parking lot at the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s headquarters cannot handle the number of cars that will show up for the event.
Ragland said the event traditionally distributes a frozen beef roast with the idea that recipients will have it available to use as a holiday meal, but she said some years they have had to distribute large rounds of ground beef due to the unavailability of roasts. Although she wasn’t sure how much beef will be brought to the event this year, she is confident they will have enough to distribute to anyone who wants it.
“We usually have between 300 and 400 people coming through,” she said. “We have plenty to give to everybody, and anything left over goes to FISH Food Bank. It remains available to the community.”
Along with the drive-through format, Ragland said the boxes of food this year will be prepacked to help with public health issues. She said volunteers at the event will be following public health protocols during the distribution process. Along with those changes, she said people attending the event will not be asked to sign in.
“Everybody is welcome,” she said. “No questions asked.”