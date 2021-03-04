The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has distributed $1,091,906 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help support businesses in the county needing extra support, according to a news release from the chamber.
Of the 221 businesses who received grant funding, 102 of them were tourism-related.
“Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our collection of communities,” said Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford.
“They have continued to demonstrate creativity and resiliency more than ever before, helping Central Washington serve as a leading example for the rest of the state and beyond. We foresee a prosperous future for not only Kittitas County as a whole, but also each business and the hard working people behind them.”
Over the last year, the tourism department has worked with over 250 tourism-related business partners, including the hospitality, retail and restaurant industries to promote Kittitas County and the small businesses that make it so resilient; serving as a marketing arm that communicates directly and strategically to tourists.
The tourism department has communicated business updates, reopenings, ways to support from home, and resources for travel planning to over 100,000 social media followers; generating over 730,000 users to the tourism websites. This number is up 21% from 2019, despite the pandemic.
In 2021, the Consolidated LTAC (CLTAC) group recommended funding $219,244 to 19 organizations for 23 events. Of the 19 organizations, five were businesses, and 14 non-profits. The Kittitas County LTAC also awarded $216,918.00 for five municipality-owned small-scale grant projects. The county granted $116,918 over the original allotment to support the local community.
The tourism department is involved with the Washington State Recreate Responsibly Coalition, the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust the National Heritage Area Advisory Committee, the Washington State Recreation Forum, Kittitas County Public Health, and the U.S. Forest Service, as well as other tourism partners on a national scale to ensure traveler messaging promotes educated and responsible visitation with a focus on supporting our businesses.