Matt Anderson has been hired as the new director of tourism and events for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the chamber.Anderson has a background extending 20 years in hospitality and event management. Most recently, Anderson was the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express in Ellensburg. In addition, he has long served on the Kittitas County Lodging Tax Committee. Prior to the Holiday Inn Express, he was the facilities director for the Kittitas Valley Event Center and Kittitas County Fair."Tourism doesn't happen by accident. My goal with the chamber is to continue to promote all that Kittitas County has to offer, assist the various event planners in the county, as well as purposely advance the goals of each distinctly unique area of the county," said Anderson. "I'm excited to be part of an established team committed to the success of Kittitas County." Anderson received a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation & Tourism Management at Eastern Washington University. Much of Anderson's professional background is rooted in customer service, event management and planning, human resources, revenue management, sales, marketing and community outreach.Anderson has lived in Kittitas County for over 20 years with his family. He has two sons who attend Ellensburg High School and Valley View Elementary and his wife is a teacher in the Ellensburg School District.To connect with Matt Anderson, email matt@kittitascountychamber.com or call (509) 925-2002.