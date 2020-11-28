The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Christmas in Cle Elum “Reverse Parade,” a spin on the traditional holiday event, according to a news release.
This year’s “Reverse Parade” will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 5, and will include non-moving floats lining up on Railroad Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and Bullitt Avenue, while viewers will drive through moving East on Railroad Avenue to see this year’s festive floats.
If your business would like to be in this year’s Christmas in Cle Elum Reserve Parade, go to www.kittitascountychamber.com/christmas-in-cle-elum or call 509-925-2002 to sign up by Dec. 1. Awards for Most Festive floats will be awarded during the line-up of the parade. Fireworks will follow the Reverse Parade at 7 p.m. and can be watched from anywhere in Downtown Cle Elum.
If you have any questions, contact Madison Ford, Director of Tourism and Events at madison@kittitascountychamber.com or by calling 509-925-2002.