People can participate in the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Legislative Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce.
The event features the 13th District Representatives: Representative Tom Dent, Representative Alex Ybarra and Senator Judy Warnick.
Public questions for these legislators can be asked online before the event date at business.kittitascountychamber.com/form/view/21575. These questions will be addressed in the last hour of this event.
Local municipalities, organizations and school districts will also be presenting on the current items they are working on and looking ahead to what is needed in 2021 for them to be successful.
Contact the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Emily Masseth at emily@kittitascountychamber.comor call (509) 925-2002 if you have any additional questions.