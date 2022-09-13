Support Local Journalism


Small businesses affected by COVID-19 can get some help by applying for CBDG-CV Small Business Grants through the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the chamber.

The Chamber will be accepting applications, starting Friday with a deadline of 5 .m., Oct. 7.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

