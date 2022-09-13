...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce making CBDG-CV Small Business Grants available
Small businesses affected by COVID-19 can get some help by applying for CBDG-CV Small Business Grants through the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the chamber.
The Chamber will be accepting applications, starting Friday with a deadline of 5 .m., Oct. 7.
The CBDG-CV Small Business Grants are available to locally owned and managed a business with local decision-making authority; that have a current Washington Business license at the time of the grant awarded; have been in business for at least one year form the date of application; the ability to demonstrate loss of income due to COVID-19; must met LMI Household income qualifications.
The grant can be used for rent or mortgage support, utilities assistance, location cleaning and more. A list of ineligible expenses are stated in the CBDG-CV Grant Guidelines shown on the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce website.