The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce received $48,000 from the Kittitas County Public Health Care’s Act Funding to provide PPE for local businesses, according to a news release from the chamber.
These funds given to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce helped purchase cloth masks, N95 masks, gloves, touchless thermometers, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, disinfectant concentrate, heaters, propane heater refills, tents and tarps. 90 percent of these products were purchased from local businesses within Kittitas County.
Fifty-seven businesses have already utilized this free PPE resource including; 16 restaurants, 15 professional services, nine retail businesses, nine farms, three hospitality businesses, two from the education industry, two manufacturing companies and one construction company.
“We are grateful for the support of our Chamber to provide much needed resources to keep our business open. The restrictions placed upon our industry have caused barriers that exceed our ability to overcome on our own. Assistance with creating a safe and usable outdoor seating area has been a huge blessing. Knowing that our community and local leaders are fighting for us gives us hope each day that we can stay in the game,” said Ellensburg Pasta Company owner, Joann Harris.
Each business owner who would like PPE will need to fill out one of the Kittitas County Chamber PPE Request Forms at www.kittitascountychamber.com/business-support. There are three different forms specific to three industries; farms, restaurants and all other small businesses such as retail, services, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and others. Once business owners have registered, they will be able to pick up their PPE at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Office & Ellensburg Visitor Center at 609 N Main in Ellensburg or at the Business Development Center & Catalyst Co-Working at 216 N Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
All of the PPE products are free for businesses to use and keep. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce does ask that the restaurants return the heaters, tents and tarps to either pick-up location after the required outside dining mandate ends for future uses with other businesses, nonprofit and county events.
For more information, visit www.kittitascountychamber.com/business-support or email the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.com.