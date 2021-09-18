Support Local Journalism


New Leaders Kittitas County (NLKC) is a program by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Central Washington to engage, educate and empower current professionals and emerging leaders, according to a news release from the chamber.

The program’s intent is to create opportunities for connectivity, innovation and influence in our workforce and communities.

“United Way of Central Washington is so excited to be partnering with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to help make an impact on the community by forming New Leaders Kittitas County,” said Resource Development Manager Joshua Callanan. “Already we have a ton of great ideas and I can’t wait to see what this group of young professionals will be able to accomplish.”

The first NLKC event will occur 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at Dark Moon located at 319 N Pearl St. Ellensburg, WA 98926. Both organizations encourage professionals and emerging leaders in the county to join.

“New Leaders Kittitas County is a fresh and inclusive way to connect current leaders and those wanting to pursue leadership roles in the community,” said Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin. Similar to a young professional program, New Leaders Kittitas County allows those 21+ to join both the Chamber and United Way of Central Washington in celebrating new lifelong connections imperative to the success of our county and each industry professional attending.”

For more information, please join our group on Facebook; New Leaders Kittitas County. If you have any additional questions, please email the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement Darby Grimes at darby@kittitascountychamber.com or call (509) 925-2002.

