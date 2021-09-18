Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, United Way partner on leadership program For the DAILY RECORD Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Leaders Kittitas County (NLKC) is a program by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Central Washington to engage, educate and empower current professionals and emerging leaders, according to a news release from the chamber.The program’s intent is to create opportunities for connectivity, innovation and influence in our workforce and communities.“United Way of Central Washington is so excited to be partnering with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce to help make an impact on the community by forming New Leaders Kittitas County,” said Resource Development Manager Joshua Callanan. “Already we have a ton of great ideas and I can’t wait to see what this group of young professionals will be able to accomplish.” The first NLKC event will occur 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at Dark Moon located at 319 N Pearl St. Ellensburg, WA 98926. Both organizations encourage professionals and emerging leaders in the county to join.“New Leaders Kittitas County is a fresh and inclusive way to connect current leaders and those wanting to pursue leadership roles in the community,” said Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin. Similar to a young professional program, New Leaders Kittitas County allows those 21+ to join both the Chamber and United Way of Central Washington in celebrating new lifelong connections imperative to the success of our county and each industry professional attending.”For more information, please join our group on Facebook; New Leaders Kittitas County. If you have any additional questions, please email the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement Darby Grimes at darby@kittitascountychamber.com or call (509) 925-2002. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Leaders Kittitas County Company Economics Professional Amy Mcguffin Washington Program Director Joshua Callanan Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' sign Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter