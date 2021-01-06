Kittitas County had 217 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:32 a.m., Jan. 6, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 19 new cases over the past 24 hours.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 523 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:32 a.m., Jan. 6 were: 27 deaths, 252 pending tests; 1,920 confirmed cases; 19,583 tested negative; and 1,676 recovered.