Kittitas County was at 78 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:10 a.m., Wednesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 17 new cases over the previous 24 hours. Of those 78, 53 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:57 a.m., Wednesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 223.3 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:10 a.m., Wednesday, were: 740 confirmed cases; 174 pending tests; 9,350 tested negative; 640 recovered; and 22 deaths.