The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kittitas County increased slightly over the weekend, according to statistics posted on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

The number of active cases as of 4:30 p.m, Monday (Sept. 21) was 30. The previous count from the end of the day Friday (Sept. 18) was 26.

Over the weekend, six cases were categorized as recovered, which means there were 10 new COVID-19 cases recorded. The county’s rate per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases also went up slightly, according to the Washington State Coronavirus Response website. The county’s rate as of Tuesday morning was 42.9 per 100,000, up from 42 per 100,000. The state goal for counties in Phase 3 is 25 per 100,000.

The county’s percent of positive cases over the past week remained the same at 16%. The state goal for counties in Phase 3 is 2%.

The most significant jump over the weekend was in pending cases. There are 474 pending cases. On Friday there were 181 pending cases.

The county continues to meet the metric for licensed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — no COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.

The other county COVID-19 counts as of 4:30 p.m., Sept. 21 are: 526 confirmed cases; 6,811 tested negative; 474 recovered; and 22 deaths.

