Kittitas County Fair livestock sale sets record Oct 12, 2021

The Kittitas County Fair had a record breaking livestock sale with a grand total of $614,156.91 given to livestock youth through community support, even though there were around 70 animals fewer than normally sold.

Average purchase prices for the species were as follows: Swine — $10.30/pound, Sheep — $16.59/pound, Beef — $5.21/pound, Mini Beef — $5/pound, Goats — $17.43/pound.

The following are the grand and reserve champion sale recaps:

Hog
Grand Champion Hog – Henry Joyce, sold to Central WA Chiropractic and Premier Paint & Flooring for $9/pound
Reserve Hog – Avrie Nemrow, sold to Mid-State Co-op for $7.50/pound

Lamb
(no champion lamb)
Reserve Champion Lamb – Elaine Joyce, sold to Ward Rugh, Inc. for $23/pound

Steer
Grand Champion Steer – Parker Lyyski, sold to Anderson Hay & Grain for $10/pound
Reserve Steer – Adler Moon, sold to Quigley Cattle Co. for $7/pound

Mini-beef
Champion Mini Beef – Israel Cox, sold to Old Mill Country Store for $5/pound
Reserve Mini Beef – Bailey Sherley, sold to Ken Edwards for $5/pound

Goat
Grand Champion Goat – Molly McNutt, sold to First Impressions and Gylling Consulting for $27/pound
Reserve Champion Goat – Amy McNutt, sold to Scott Perna, CPA PC