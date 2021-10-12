The following is a list of non livestock Special Awards from the 2021 Kittitas County Fair:
Best of Breed – Vivianne Wright
Grand Champion – Vivianne Wright
Reserve Champion – Karlie Johnson
Best if Breed – Karlie Johnson
Best of Show – Karlie Johnson
Champion Fitting and Showing – Hattie Shull
Champion – Fitting and Showing – Raelynn Marcus
Reserve Champion – Fitting and Showing – Wyatt Markus
Best of Show – Jensen Thomas, American Chinchilla
Best of Breed – Jensen Thomas, American Chinchilla
Best of Breed – Christy Smith, English Spot Cap
Best of Breed — Rachel Caron, Dwarf Hotot
Best of Breed – Wyatt Marcus, Ruby Eyed White
Best of Breed – Jessa Thomas, Tortoise Dutch
Best of Breed – Roslyn John, Mini Lop
Best of Breed – Hattie Shull, Mini Rex
Best of Breed – Jess Thomas – Flemish Giant
Best of Breed – Christy Smith Dwarf Papillion
Best of Breed/ Best Reserve of Show – Christy Smith, Mercedes
Best of Opposite Breed – Walker Waggoner, English Spot
Best of Opposite Breed – Christy Smith, Dwarf Papillion
Best of Opposite Breed – Raelynn Markus – Mini Rex
Best of Opposite Breed – Danette Thomas – Tortoise Dutch
Best of Show – Kevin Smith
Reserve of Show – Vivianne Wright
Superintendents Choice – Robin Dimicco
Judges Choice/Reserve Champion – Robin Dimicco
Best of Show/Champion – Bambi Miller
Superintendents Choice – Samuel Harper
Superintendents Choice – Charlene Harper
Best of Show/ Pomona Grange Award – Jeanette Stone
Judges Choice/ Pomona Grange Award – Ryle Hunter
Best of Show Buddy & Me/ Pomona Grange Award – Samuel Harper
Judges Choice/ Pomona Grange Award – Karen Johnson
Superintendents Choice – Anita Boyum
Judges Choice Dahlia – Mike Stern
Best of Show – Shannon Burvee
Judges Choice Dahlia- Cactus – Shannon Burvee
Mickey Moe Award – Stacey Cox
Judges Choice – Rachel Caron
Superintendent Choice – Amy Bryant
Best of Division – Landon Smith
Judges Choice – Cade Bala
Judges Choice- Ruby Hansen
Wilton Award – Carmen Preciado
Best of Shoe – Kaylynn Hagen
20- Open Food Preservation
Judges Choice – Brittany Pearson
Superintendents Choice – Brittany Pearson
Best of Show – Brittany Pearson
Superintendents Choice – Josh Mattson
Judges Choice – Laura Kukes
Judges Choice – Lisa Smith
Superintendents Choice – Lisa Smith
Judges Choice – Paula O’Brien
Superintendents Choice – Paula O’Brien
Superintendents Choice – Renee Merten
Superintendents Choice – Karen Filippi
Vi Tillman Award – Karen Filippi
Judges Choice – Debbie Rogers
Judges Choice – Liz Doyle
Judges Choice – Adrienne Fields
Judges Choice – Deidre Snell
Judges Choice- Ellen Fischer
Best of Show – Camden Layman
Superintendents Choice – Marci Becker
ML Riegel – Special Award
People’s Choice – Liz Doyle
Best of Class Wall Quilt – Dalyce McFarland
Best of Class Machine Pieced – Lora Stovall
Award of Excellence – Lora Stovall
Best of Show – Laura Wilson
Best of Class – Machine Quilted – Carolyn Moore
Best of Class – Exhibitor Long Arm Quilted – Dalyce McFarland
Best if Class — Debbie Rogers
Judges Choice – Cindy Arp-Teasley
Superintendents Choice — Liz Doyle
Special Mill Race Award – Diana Dippold
Best of Division – Hand Dyed/ Hand Spun –Adrianne Fields
Best of Division – Educational Display – Bambi Miller
Superintendents Choice – Garment from Hand Spun- Diane Dippold
Judges Choice – Garment from Hand Spun Roberta Soltz
Best of Show – Felted Item – Robin Dimicco
30 – Adult Crafts and Hobbies
Special Award – Kristina Paquette
Superintendents Choice – Cletus Samuelson
Judges Choice – Johnny Landon
38- Youth Arts, Crafts and Hobbies
Judges Choice- Landon Smith
Judges Choice – Taylor Kelsey
Judges Choice – Heidi Rizor
Best of Show – Veronica Mattson
Best of Show = Aimee Becker
Superintendents Choice – Dixie Best
Superintendents Choice – David Covert
Best of Show – Drew Large’
High School Best of Show – Raylene Olea
Competitive- 1st Overall – Phil Klucking
Competitive – 2nd Overall – Morgan McDowell
Competitive – 3rd Overall – Douglas MacArthur
Youth Best of Show – Leah Wersland
45 – Community Participation
Judges Choice- Kittitas County Cattlewomen
Best in Show American Breeds – Jordan Smith
Reserve Best in Show – American Breeds – Elle Rose Lanphere
Grand Champion Fitting & Showing Turkey- Jalina Blackmore
Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Jordan Smith
Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Colton Barsness
Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Alexis Barsness
Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Reserve Overall
Champion – Game Bird – Jalina Blackmore
Reserve Champion Fitting & Showing -Chicken- Michael Muratore
Reserve Champion-Ducks – Jalina Blackmore
Overall Grand Champion – Jalina Blackmore
Best of Breed – Lionhead – Jalina Blackmore
Best of Breed – Pet – Cassie Gray
Best of Breed – Black Himalayan – Adele Caron
Best of Breed – French Lop – Adele Caron
Best of Breed – Chocolate Dutch -Elise Boitano
Best of Breed – Holland Lop – Rachel Jochimsen
Best of Breed – Holland Lop – Carter Shafer
Best of Breed – Mini Lop – Alexis Barsness
Champion – Fitting & Showing – Junior – Alexis Barsness
Champion – Fitting & Showing – Novice Jr.- Cassie Gray
Champion – Fitting & Showing – Intermediate – Jalina Blackmore
Champion – Fitting & Showing- Senior- Adele Caron
Reserve Champion – Fitting & Showing – Intermediate Rachel Jockimsen
Reserve Champion- Fitting & Showing – Novice/Intermediate – Remielle Izzi
Best in Show – Rachel Jochimsen
Reserve Best in Show – French Lop – Adele Caron
Reserve Champion Overall – Jalina Blackmore
63 – 4-H Food and Nutrition
Champion – Julianne Bryant
Champion – Victoria Mattson
Reserve Champion – Jack Herion
Reserve Champion – Chloe Mattson
Reserve Champion – Michael Mattson
Judges Choice = Adrienne Herion
64 – 4-H Food Preservation
Dried Foods -Champion – Julianna Bryant
71- 4-H Educational Exhibits
Special Award – Remielle Izzi
Superintendents Choice – Julianne Bryant
74- 4-H Arts, Crafts and Photography
Judges Choice – Tessa Ward
Superintendents Choice – Tessa Ward
75 — Archery/rifle/shooting sports
75- A Archery – Recurve & Long Bow – Intermediate Grand Champion – Austin Wickerath
75- B Archery- Compound Bow – Senior – Grand Champion – Raylene Olea
75- C Air Rifle Grand Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus
75-C Air Rifle Grand Champion – Intermediate – Austin Wickerath
75 C Air Rifle – Reserve Champion – Intermediate – Tyler Coppock
75 C Air Rifle – grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn
75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Reserve Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus
75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Grand Champion – Junior – Cale Gray
75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn
75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Reserve Champion – Senior – Samantha Coppock
75 F 22 Smallbore Pistol – Grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn
75 G Shotgun – Grand Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus
75 G Shotgun – Grand Champion – Intermediate – Austin Wickerath
75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Junior – Maxon Markus- Reserve Champion
75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Intermediate – Grand Champion – Cale Gray
75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Senior – Grand Champion – Chloe Clyburn
75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Senior – Reserve Champion – Samantha Coppock
Judges Choice – Get Up & Go