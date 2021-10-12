Support Local Journalism


The following is a list of non livestock Special Awards from the 2021 Kittitas County Fair:

07- Open Cavies

Best of Breed – Vivianne Wright

Grand Champion – Vivianne Wright

Reserve Champion – Karlie Johnson

Best if Breed – Karlie Johnson

Best of Show – Karlie Johnson

08 Open Rabbit

Champion Fitting and Showing – Hattie Shull

Champion – Fitting and Showing – Raelynn Marcus

Reserve Champion – Fitting and Showing – Wyatt Markus

Best of Show – Jensen Thomas, American Chinchilla

Best of Breed – Jensen Thomas, American Chinchilla

Best of Breed – Christy Smith, English Spot Cap

Best of Breed — Rachel Caron, Dwarf Hotot

Best of Breed – Wyatt Marcus, Ruby Eyed White

Best of Breed – Jessa Thomas, Tortoise Dutch

Best of Breed – Roslyn John, Mini Lop

Best of Breed – Hattie Shull, Mini Rex

Best of Breed – Jess Thomas – Flemish Giant

Best of Breed – Christy Smith Dwarf Papillion

Best of Breed/ Best Reserve of Show – Christy Smith, Mercedes

Best of Opposite Breed – Walker Waggoner, English Spot

Best of Opposite Breed – Christy Smith, Dwarf Papillion

Best of Opposite Breed – Raelynn Markus – Mini Rex

Best of Opposite Breed – Danette Thomas – Tortoise Dutch

09- Open Poultry

Best of Show – Kevin Smith

Reserve of Show – Vivianne Wright

12- Wool Show

Superintendents Choice – Robin Dimicco

Judges Choice/Reserve Champion – Robin Dimicco

Best of Show/Champion – Bambi Miller

14- Vegetables

Superintendents Choice – Samuel Harper

Superintendents Choice – Charlene Harper

Best of Show/ Pomona Grange Award – Jeanette Stone

Judges Choice/ Pomona Grange Award – Ryle Hunter

Best of Show Buddy & Me/ Pomona Grange Award – Samuel Harper

15 – Fruit

Judges Choice/ Pomona Grange Award – Karen Johnson

16 – Floriculture

Superintendents Choice – Anita Boyum

Ella Busch – Mike Stern

Judges Choice Dahlia – Mike Stern

Best of Show – Shannon Burvee

Judges Choice Dahlia- Cactus – Shannon Burvee

Mickey Moe Award – Stacey Cox

18 Baking

Judges Choice – Rachel Caron

Superintendent Choice – Amy Bryant

Best of Division – Landon Smith

19- Youth Baking

Judges Choice – Cade Bala

Judges Choice- Ruby Hansen

Wilton Award – Carmen Preciado

Best of Shoe – Kaylynn Hagen

20- Open Food Preservation

Judges Choice – Brittany Pearson

Superintendents Choice – Brittany Pearson

Best of Show – Brittany Pearson

Superintendents Choice – Josh Mattson

Judges Choice – Laura Kukes

Judges Choice – Lisa Smith

Superintendents Choice – Lisa Smith

Judges Choice – Paula O’Brien

Superintendents Choice – Paula O’Brien

26- Open Needlework

Superintendents Choice – Renee Merten

Superintendents Choice – Karen Filippi

Vi Tillman Award – Karen Filippi

Judges Choice – Debbie Rogers

Judges Choice – Liz Doyle

Judges Choice – Adrienne Fields

Judges Choice – Deidre Snell

27- Sewing

Judges Choice- Ellen Fischer

Best of Show – Camden Layman

Superintendents Choice – Marci Becker

ML Riegel – Special Award

28 – Quilts

People’s Choice – Liz Doyle

Best of Class Wall Quilt – Dalyce McFarland

Best of Class Machine Pieced – Lora Stovall

Award of Excellence – Lora Stovall

Best of Show – Laura Wilson

Best of Class – Machine Quilted – Carolyn Moore

Best of Class – Exhibitor Long Arm Quilted – Dalyce McFarland

Best if Class — Debbie Rogers

Judges Choice – Cindy Arp-Teasley

Superintendents Choice — Liz Doyle

29- Fiber Arts

Special Mill Race Award – Diana Dippold

Best of Division – Hand Dyed/ Hand Spun –Adrianne Fields

Best of Division – Educational Display – Bambi Miller

Superintendents Choice – Garment from Hand Spun- Diane Dippold

Judges Choice – Garment from Hand Spun Roberta Soltz

Best of Show – Felted Item – Robin Dimicco

30 – Adult Crafts and Hobbies

Special Award – Kristina Paquette

Superintendents Choice – Cletus Samuelson

Judges Choice – Johnny Landon

38- Youth Arts, Crafts and Hobbies

Judges Choice- Landon Smith

Judges Choice – Taylor Kelsey

Judges Choice – Heidi Rizor

Best of Show – Veronica Mattson

Best of Show = Aimee Becker

Superintendents Choice – Dixie Best

40 Photography

Superintendents Choice – David Covert

Best of Show – Drew Large’

High School Best of Show – Raylene Olea

Competitive- 1st Overall – Phil Klucking

Competitive – 2nd Overall – Morgan McDowell

Competitive – 3rd Overall – Douglas MacArthur

Youth Best of Show – Leah Wersland

45 – Community Participation

Judges Choice- Kittitas County Cattlewomen

59-4-H Poultry

Best in Show American Breeds – Jordan Smith

Reserve Best in Show – American Breeds – Elle Rose Lanphere

Grand Champion Fitting & Showing Turkey- Jalina Blackmore

Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Jordan Smith

Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Colton Barsness

Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Alexis Barsness

Champion Fitting & Showing – Chicken – Reserve Overall

Champion – Game Bird – Jalina Blackmore

Reserve Champion Fitting & Showing -Chicken- Michael Muratore

Reserve Champion-Ducks – Jalina Blackmore

Overall Grand Champion – Jalina Blackmore

60 4-H Rabbit

Best of Breed – Lionhead – Jalina Blackmore

Best of Breed – Pet – Cassie Gray

Best of Breed – Black Himalayan – Adele Caron

Best of Breed – French Lop – Adele Caron

Best of Breed – Chocolate Dutch -Elise Boitano

Best of Breed – Holland Lop – Rachel Jochimsen

Best of Breed – Holland Lop – Carter Shafer

Best of Breed – Mini Lop – Alexis Barsness

Champion – Fitting & Showing – Junior – Alexis Barsness

Champion – Fitting & Showing – Novice Jr.- Cassie Gray

Champion – Fitting & Showing – Intermediate – Jalina Blackmore

Champion – Fitting & Showing- Senior- Adele Caron

Reserve Champion – Fitting & Showing – Intermediate Rachel Jockimsen

Reserve Champion- Fitting & Showing – Novice/Intermediate – Remielle Izzi

Best in Show – Rachel Jochimsen

Reserve Best in Show – French Lop – Adele Caron

Reserve Champion Overall – Jalina Blackmore

63 – 4-H Food and Nutrition

Champion – Julianne Bryant

Champion – Victoria Mattson

Champion – Heidi Rizor

Champion – Chloe Mattson

Reserve Champion – Jack Herion

Reserve Champion – Chloe Mattson

Reserve Champion – Michael Mattson

Judges Choice = Adrienne Herion

64 – 4-H Food Preservation

Dried Foods -Champion – Julianna Bryant

71- 4-H Educational Exhibits

Special Award – Remielle Izzi

72 – 4-H Creative Kids

Superintendents Choice – Julianne Bryant

74- 4-H Arts, Crafts and Photography

Judges Choice – Tessa Ward

Superintendents Choice – Tessa Ward

75 — Archery/rifle/shooting sports

75- A Archery – Recurve & Long Bow – Intermediate Grand Champion – Austin Wickerath

75- B Archery- Compound Bow – Senior – Grand Champion – Raylene Olea

75- C Air Rifle Grand Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus

75-C Air Rifle Grand Champion – Intermediate – Austin Wickerath

75 C Air Rifle – Reserve Champion – Intermediate – Tyler Coppock

75 C Air Rifle – grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn

75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Reserve Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus

75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Grand Champion – Junior – Cale Gray

75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn

75 E 22 Smallbore Rifle – Reserve Champion – Senior – Samantha Coppock

75 F 22 Smallbore Pistol – Grand Champion – Senior – Chloe Clyburn

75 G Shotgun – Grand Champion – Junior – Maxon Markus

75 G Shotgun – Grand Champion – Intermediate – Austin Wickerath

75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Junior – Maxon Markus- Reserve Champion

75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Intermediate – Grand Champion – Cale Gray

75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Senior – Grand Champion – Chloe Clyburn

75-E 4-H Shooting Sports – 22 smallbore rifle – Senior – Reserve Champion – Samantha Coppock

73I 4-H Flag Contest

Judges Choice – Get Up & Go

