Kittitas County has over 400 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Sign up now via https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/default.aspx. Eligibility is self-reported via Phase Finder on www.doh.wa.gov.
If you are in the following Phase or Tier, you can access vaccine now:
• Phase 1A — high risk workers in health care settings, high risk first responders
• Phase 1B, Tier 1 — anyone age 65+, anyone age 50+ living in a multigenerational household, pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, childcare workers
• Phase 1B, Tier 2 — high risk workers in certain congregate settings, pregnant women 16+, and people 16+ who have a disability.
The KVH COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be closed on Sunday, April 4 (Easter Sunday). The testing clinics will re-open on Monday, April 5. However, contact investigation and contact tracing will continue over the holiday weekend.
According to the state’s Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery Plan, Kittitas County is in Phase 3. Per the state plan, sports guidance in Phase 3 will allow in-person spectators. More information can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.