A second long-term care facility in Kittitas County has COVID-19 cases associated with the facility, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
On July 8, Kittitas County was notified that two staff members of Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials said in the release that the response for Prestige will be the same response to an earlier COVID case related to Meadows Place.
Prestige has notified every resident and family member that there were two staff persons who have tested positive for COVID. County health is working closely with management and all employees and residents of the facility will be tested.
Long-term care facility locations provide care to people who are at higher risk for complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. The greatest risk for severe illness is among those aged 85 or older.
Due to the higher risk, the long-term care facility locations have been in contact with the Kittitas County Incident Management Team since the beginning of this pandemic. Locations have already prepared for response including mass notification, patient quarantine/isolation, mass testing and considerations for long-term care facilities staffing and supplies levels.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.