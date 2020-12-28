Kittitas County has received additional COVID-19 vaccine — Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived Dec. 23, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare continues to provide vaccinations to personnel in the 1a category, which includes healthcare workers, responders, and long-term care facilities. As of Dec. 22, 440 Pfizer vaccines were administered. However, the state has not yet approved the 1b category at this time.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. To date, the contact tracing and contact investigation team is managing over 200 active cases. The increase means that the IMT is prioritizing high-risk cases and potential outbreaks.
If you are notified by your provider that you are positive for COVID-19, notify your close contacts as soon as you are notified of your results. If you are not high risk or involved in an outbreak, you may not hear from the contact tracing and contact investigation team.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov If you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509.933.8850 If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.