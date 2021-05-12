Graduation for the class of 2021 is looking similar in many Kittitas County school districts. All districts are having some form of in-person graduation, however there will be limited attendance for most districts.
“I think the class of 2021 is looking forward to this. After everything that they’ve been through in the last year and plus,” Cle Elum-Roslyn High School Principal Brett Simpson said of the upcoming event. “We’re as a staff looking forward to it, too, because it’s a little resemblance of some normalcy with graduation. So yes, it’s an exciting time for the class of 2021.”
Most districts are using socially distinct pods for families in attendance. These pods will give families a space to move around and watch their children graduate high school, with each pod being at least six feet apart from the ones next to it.
The pod model will be used by the Ellensburg High School, as well as the Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas and Easton high schools. The Thorp School will be having a drive-up graduation similar to the one it ran in 2020.
Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins said the only difference from last year’s graduation is that students will be seated on the football field. Families would still drive up to the football field and watch the ceremony from their cars. Last year the students were waiting inside the vehicles. Thorp has a graduating class size of seven seniors, and the ceremony will be at 6 p.m., June 11.
Kittitas School District, which has a graduation size of 58, will not host this year’s commencement in the drive-in format they used last year. Graduates will have 10 tickets for their family, who will be attending the ceremony on the football field. However, if the weather does not hold up, the ceremony will be moved indoors and students will be limited to two tickets. Fireworks are scheduled for after the ceremony. Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m., June 12.
Cle Elum-Roslyn will also have its graduation on its football field. Each student will be given eight tickets if the ceremony is held outside, unless bad weather forces them to move indoors. If this happens, the ceremony will be held in the district’s new bus garage, and students will be given four tickets. CERSD’s 47 graduating students will have their commencement at 2 p.m., June 12.
The Easton School has a graduating class of six, and will be held in front of the school at 12 p.m., June 12. It will not have limited attendance and students can invite as many family members as they want. However, according to district secretary Julie Miller, the district will be putting up tents in case it rains, and these will be reserved for the families. Everyone else will have to “fend for themselves” in the case of inclement weather.
Ellensburg High School will have its graduation at 8 p.m., June 10 at the football field. Students will be in the bleachers with families in pods on the field. In the event of bad weather the ceremony will move indoors to the gym.
Masks will be required on family and students, as this is not the schools decision but still a state requirement. EHS, KSD, and CERSD will be live streaming their graduations.