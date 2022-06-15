Chelsey Loeffers has been hired as the new director of the Kittitas County Health Department, according to a news release from the department.
Loeffers will replace outgoing director Tristen Lamb on Thursday. Lamb is leaving KCPHD to start medical school via the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University. Her goal is to continue her career as a primary care doctor and one day return to Kittitas County as the Health Officer.
“We are a small and tough team at KCPHD,” said Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson, “so it is especially poignant to see Tristen Lamb leave after what our department has been through during the last two years. We know she will do well as a physician and wish her the best.”
As the incoming Public Health Director, Loeffers has had the opportunity to access on the job training for an extended period. She has been at KCPHD since 2018 and is well-versed in the community needs of Kittitas County. Currently, Loeffers is completing her master’s degree in public health at Central Washington University.
The department will continue to focus on cross training, staff certifications, and customer service.
“Unlike many small health jurisdictions KCPHD has environmental health staff who can work in any area, we have trained registered sanitarians and an epidemiologist, and our front desk staff has agencies out-of-county who specifically use our services because of their exceptional services,” Loeffers said. “We will continue to provide our best to our community.”