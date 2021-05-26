Rolf Williams will be awarded the 2020 annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award by the Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The 2021 annual Public Health Champion will be awarded to the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
These awards are in recognition of their work and commitment to Kittitas County and the community. The awards will be presented during the Kittitas County Board of Health meeting on 10 a.m., June 17, via Webex. The meeting is open to the public.
Due to COVID-19, BOHAC was unable to formally recognize Rolf Williams as the 2020 Public Health Champion. Due to this, committee will be recognizing both Williams and the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic simultaneously this year.
The decision to recognize Williams as the 2020 Public Health Champion serves to acknowledge and recognize his integral role in supporting individuals with disabilities in our community. Williams has provided leadership for those with special needs, established a parent-to-parent support group, and produced community newsletters with positive affirmations regarding people with disabilities.
The decision to recognize the vaccination clinic as the 2021 Public Health Champion serves to acknowledge and recognize the communitywide effort to provide vaccination services in a professional, welcoming, and effective manner.
People who received their vaccines at the clinic repeatedly praised the process, often thanking those on site and through comments in local media. The award recognizes the efforts and collaboration of multiple organizations and volunteers. This includes the organization and marketing efforts of the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT); time and resources provided by key organizations such as Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, the City of Ellensburg, Upper County Medic One, Community Health of Central Washington, the Putnam Centennial Center, and roughly 500 community volunteers who were utilized effectively and returned week after week to ensure the clinic ran smoothly.
The Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that make significant contributions to the health of Kittitas County. The recipient receives a $500 award to be used for current or future projects that contribute to the health of Kittitas County. The award is funded by a generous donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale.
The mission of BOHAC is to provide advisory feedback and formal recommendations, to both the Board of Health and the Public Health Department of Kittitas County, related to policy, funding, initiatives, and emergent needs, in support of the goals and mission of the Kittitas County Public Health Department. If you are interested in donating to the Annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award fund, please contact Dr. Bob Davis, BOHAC Treasurer, at drdavis44@gmail.com.