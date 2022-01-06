Kittitas County implements COVID order for athletics For the DAILY RECORD Jan 6, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) in addition to Chelan-Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties have implemented a COVID-19 health order specific to our counties regarding regional athletics, according to a news release from the health department.The health order can be found at www.co.kittitas.wa.us via the COVID-19 incident page or the public health site.As anticipated, Kittitas County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 infections. Most likely, the rapid rise in cases will overwhelm the health care system, schools, businesses, and essential services throughout the region. The priority is to maintain a safe school environment with the understanding of the benefits of recreational athletics. As of Jan. 5, the health order includes the following:• All athletic participants, staff and spectators must adhere to indoor masking guidelines • Athletic and extracurricular event attendance may not exceed 50% of venue capacity or 999 individuals, including athletes, staff and spectators. • Individuals with any symptoms of COVID-19 may not attend athletic events as participants or as spectators • Individuals who have been advised to isolate or quarantine due to infection with COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19 may not attend athletic events • Concessions may only be consumed in designated concession areas at athletic events • All guidelines for testing and participation in extracurricular activities and athletic events must be followed in accordance with WIAA requirements The regional health order will be reviewed every two weeks and updated or rescinded as needed. Note that with the increase in COVID-19 infections, there will be a longer wait time for notification if test positive for COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home. Signs and symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or skin rashes.Use vetted websites such as Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the Washington State COVID-19 website for more information regarding COVID-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittitas County Public Health Department Symptom Health Medicine Physiology Spectator Website Events Fever Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 29 blotterCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayor Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter