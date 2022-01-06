Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) in addition to Chelan-Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties have implemented a COVID-19 health order specific to our counties regarding regional athletics, according to a news release from the health department.

The health order can be found at www.co.kittitas.wa.us via the COVID-19 incident page or the public health site.

As anticipated, Kittitas County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 infections. Most likely, the rapid rise in cases will overwhelm the health care system, schools, businesses, and essential services throughout the region.  The priority is to maintain a safe school environment with the understanding of the benefits of recreational athletics.

As of Jan. 5, the health order includes the following:

• All athletic participants, staff and spectators must adhere to indoor masking guidelines 

• Athletic and extracurricular event attendance may not exceed 50% of venue capacity or 999 individuals, including athletes, staff and spectators. 

• Individuals with any symptoms of COVID-19 may not attend athletic events as participants or as spectators 

• Individuals who have been advised to isolate or quarantine due to infection with COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19 may not attend athletic events 

• Concessions may only be consumed in designated concession areas at athletic events 

• All guidelines for testing and participation in extracurricular activities and athletic events must be followed in accordance with WIAA requirements 

The regional health order will be reviewed every two weeks and updated or rescinded as needed.  Note that with the increase in COVID-19 infections, there will be a longer wait time for notification if test positive for COVID-19.  If you have symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home.  Signs and symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or skin rashes.

Use vetted websites such as Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the Washington State COVID-19 website for more information regarding COVID-19.

