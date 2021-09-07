Support Local Journalism


Jury trials have been suspended for all Kittitas County courts — Superior Court, Lower District Court, Upper District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court and Roslyn Municipal Court — according to a news release from Kittitas County.

The release states that the decision was made because recent Department of Health statistics reflect that Kittitas County is above the state average in the rate of new cases per 100,000 population and in percentage of positive test results. 

Trials will be suspended through Sept. 30 and the decision will be reviewed on Sept. 27, with additional reviews every 30 days if necessary.

The courts will remain open to the public during regular business hours.

