Kittitas County is nearing 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed within the county, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
This week, county officials anticipate additional booster doses being shipped to the county, which includes 1,000 Pfizer booster doses arriving Monday. The Incident Management Team (IMT) will continue to run community clinics in Cle Elum and Ellensburg this week in order to provide second doses to eligible individuals.
The IMT is prepared to continue providing efficient vaccine distribution.
“Our community has been responsive with volunteering and helping others access vaccine appointments,” said Kittitas County Public Health Department Director Tristen Lamb. “As long as we have vaccine supply, we will continue to get those doses out quickly. We will not stockpile or waste doses.”
If you are eligible, sign up on the wait list via SignUpGenius. If you are a Kittitas County resident and received your first shot elsewhere, you are asked to register via the waiting list for your second dose and note the manufacturer and date of the first dose received.
For COVID-19 vaccine assistance, individuals can call 509-933-8315.
To review data regarding COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) website at www.doh.wa.gov.