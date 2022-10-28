Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University’s Tomlinson Stadium will light up with Kittitas County NFL Flag Football Super Bowl II Tuesday.

The K-12 league, which “delivers fun, affordable and safe youth sports experiences fueled by our passionate volunteers … with fewer restrictions due to the full football gear,” is ready to host six simultaneous jamboree-style games in the first two time slots, 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., before the 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. window that includes the Texans and Chargers in the championship.


