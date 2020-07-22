As COVID-19 case numbers increase within Kittitas County, the virus is beginning to take its toll on the most vulnerable members of the population.
A Tuesday press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department said that the county now has four deaths associated with the virus and long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday, no new hospitalizations were reported, and one additional staff member was reported positive at a new location, Prestige Hearthstone.
“After months of COVID-19, months of our daily lives changing in ways no one could imagine, months of sacrifices, we are seeing an increase in the struggles and pain in our county because of this pandemic,” the release said. “The people we know in Kittitas County are losing loved ones.”
The release encouraged residents to reach out to others in the community.
“The simplest and most powerful thing you can do is write a condolence card,” Henry Johnston from Johnston and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory said in the release. “Although we have social media, there is something powerful in taking the time to send a card to let someone know you are thinking of them. If you do not know a person’s address, the funeral home will take condolence cards and ensure they make it to the family.”
A separate release from the KCPHD issued Tuesday said the department will continue to prioritize efforts around long-term care facilities, high-risk populations in the county and efforts to safely reopen schools if possible.
“At this time, the majority of our efforts are directed at the multiple concurring outbreaks occurring in our long-term care facilities,” the release said. “Currently, Prestige Post-Acute Rehab, Pacifica and Meadows are all responding to COVID-19.”
The release said the county will be conducting mass-testing this week at Prestige Hearthstone in response to the positive test result from the employee reported Tuesday. It said the county will also be retesting patients and residents at Prestige Post Acute and Rehab Center.
“Long-term care facilities are considered high-risk populations and thee are other people who are at high risk that live in our community,” the release said. “Residents who are pregnant, immunocompromised or 65 years of age and older should continue to stay home as much as possible. We continue to ask our community to take prevention steps to keep high-risk people safe. Stay home when you are sick, wash your hands frequently, maintain physical distance and wear a cloth face covering.”
The release added that everyone in the county is affected by the pandemic, and encouraged residents to take steps to care for their mental health and wellbeing.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking care of your emotional health during an emergency will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family,” the release said. “Self-care during an emergency will help your long-term healing.”