Kittitas County continues to steadily move along in their strategy to vaccinate county residents against the COVID-19 virus.
According to Feb. 5 data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) website, Kittitas County has distributed 6,032 COVID-19 vaccinations. Further data provided by Kittitas Valley Healthcare shows that 4,829 individuals have been reached with COVID-19 vaccines using Incident Management Team (IMT)-received vaccine:
• 3,144 of the 4,829 individuals were aged 65 and older.
• 1,113 have received the second dose and 3,716 have received the first dose.
The remaining doses were administered by other agencies in the community, such as Community Health of Central Washington and local pharmacies.
According to a press release from the IMT, the county’s SignUpGenius vaccination wait list is open to the public again.
“The wait list is intended for individuals who will be identified in Washington State’s prioritized allocations,” the release said. “Individuals on the waitlist who are eligible will be prioritized for vaccines when supply becomes available. Kittitas County is prioritizing 1A and 1B Tier 1 residents, but the waitlist includes questions to help organize future priority groups, such as non-healthcare frontline workers and more.”
According to the release, Kittitas County received additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine, taking delivery of 975 primary (first shot) Pfizer doses and 975 Pfizer booster (second shot) doses as well as 100 Moderna booster doses. Due to logistical issues with preparing and storing the Pfizer vaccine, the release said those doses are utilized in Ellensburg to maintain close proximity to KVH and an ultra-cold freezer.
To see more about the logistics of Pfizer vaccine, residents are encouraged in the release to visit the Kittitas County Public Health Department’s YouTube channel. The release said the Moderna doses are to be utilized in Cle Elum. Kittitas County residents may choose the location they wish to receive their vaccine via SignUpGenius.
On Feb. 4, Johnson & Johnson submitted their application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). AstraZeneca has not submitted an application for EUA. The release said the IMT will continue to request Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses for use in Kittitas County.
“Kittitas County is rare in our capacity to handle Pfizer vaccine, so our hope is that Pfizer will be more available for distribution,” the release said. “Once Johnson & Johnson is available, the IMT will request that manufacturer as well.”
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.