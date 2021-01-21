The Board of Commissioners for Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 2 (KCPHD#2) is seeking applicants for a vacancy in position 5, an “at large” position, according to a news release from the hospital district.
Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 2 provides ambulance services to Upper Kittitas County residents through Upper Kittitas County Medic One. KCPHD #2 also supports a small amount of the care provided at KVH Urgent Care — Cle Elum and the Open Door Medical Clinic (a free clinic that is open two Saturdays per month).
Interested persons should submit a letter of interest by Feb. 5 including relevant background information and assets the person can bring to the Board of Commissioners. Interviews will be conducted the week of Feb. 15 and the successful applicant will be sworn in at the March 15, KCPHD #2 Board meeting. Applicants must be registered voters residing in Hospital District No. 2.
The individual who is appointed will hold the position through the November 2021 general election. That individual would have the option to run for the position in the November 2021 general election for the remainder of the term ending in 2023.
Letters of interest should be sent electronically to mweed@kvhealthcare.org or by hard copy to the KCPHD #2 Board of Commissioners, Attn: Mandy Weed, Executive Assistant, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, 603 S. Chestnut St., Ellensburg, WA 98926. For additional information, please contact Mandy Weed at (509) 962-7302 or visit http://www.ukcmedicone.org/board-of-commissioners/.