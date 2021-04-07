Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County recorded a COVID-19-related death earlier this week, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 29, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

The county had been at 28 deaths for the past few months.

Kittitas County has 73 active COVID cases, with five cases being recorded in the past 24 hours. Of the 73 cases, seven are Central Washington University students (six off-campus, one on-campus).

The other COVID numbers for Kittitas County as of 12:41 p.m., April 7 are: 111 pending tests; 2,661 confirmed cases; and 27,746 negative tests.

