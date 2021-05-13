Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas County recorded a COVID-19-related death this week, bringing the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to 30 in the county, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

This was the first COVID-19-related death in the county since early April. The county has 136 active COVID-19 cases as of 4:22 p.m., Wednesday. There were 10 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 136 active cases, 32 are Central Washington University students (26 off-campus and six on-campus).

Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 4:22 p.m., Wednesday are: 105 pending tests; 3,153 confirmed cases; 30,731 negative tests; nd 2,987 recovered.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.