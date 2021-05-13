Kittitas County recorded a COVID-19-related death this week, bringing the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to 30 in the county, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
This was the first COVID-19-related death in the county since early April. The county has 136 active COVID-19 cases as of 4:22 p.m., Wednesday. There were 10 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
Of the 136 active cases, 32 are Central Washington University students (26 off-campus and six on-campus).
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 4:22 p.m., Wednesday are: 105 pending tests; 3,153 confirmed cases; 30,731 negative tests; nd 2,987 recovered.