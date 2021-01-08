Kittitas County had 214 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:45 a.m., Jan. 8, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 25 new cases over the past 24 hours. The county also recorded a COVID-19-related death in that time period.
Of the 214 active cases, one was a Central Washington University student.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 528 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:45 a.m., Jan. 8 were: 28 deaths, 166 pending tests; 1,945 confirmed cases; 19,934 tested negative; and 1,726 recovered.
Kittitas County’s region, which includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties, was at 23.8% of acute care beds occupied with adults with suspected and confirmed COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website. The state goal is 10%.