Kittitas County has recorded another COVID-19-related death bringing the county’s COVID-19 death total to 23, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county’s death total had not changed since mid-summer.
Kittitas County was at 155 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:02 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 15 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 155, 32 were Central Washington University students, as of 10:03 a.m., Tuesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 180.4 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. There currently are no COVID-19 patients occupying a hospital bed in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:02 a.m., Tuesday, were: 1,050 confirmed cases; 359 pending tests; 13,520 tested negative; and 872 recovered.