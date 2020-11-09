Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County was at 58 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:42 a.m., Monday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

The county had registered 24 new cases over the weekend. Of those 58, five were Central Washington University students, as of 8:10 a.m., Monday.

The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 212.6 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.

The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:03 a.m., Friday, were: 866 confirmed cases; 137 pending tests; 11,375 tested negative; 788 recovered; and 22 deaths.

