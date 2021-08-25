Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County registered it’s 39th death due to COVID-19 this past week, according to information posted on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

This is the ninth death due to COVID-19 in the county in 2021.

Other COVID case numbers as of 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to the dashboard are:

• Active cases: 81

• Pending tests: 294

• Confirmed cases: 3,872

• Recovered: 3,752

County health announced this week that the weekly updates for the dashboard will be posted on Tuesdays going forward, they had been on Mondays.

MORE INFORMATION

For individuals who are seeking more frequent updates regarding COVID-19 or additional information, a news release from the county health department recommends the following sources for COVID-19 data:

• Case counts: www.doh.wa.gov has an option for cumulative counts for each county.

• Transmission rates: www.cdc.gov lists transmission rates by state and county via their online data tracker.

• Vaccination rates: www.doh.wa.gov

• Hospitalization data: www.doh.wa.gov in addition to www.coronavirus.wa.gov

 According to the CDC, Kittitas County continues to experience high transmission rates. This is now the same for every county in Washington state. The CDC also has a forecasting tool, which shows that the forecast is continued increase of COVID-19 cases.

