If the pandemic has created a financial bind, renters behind on their payments can seek help from the Treasury Rent Assistance program, available through HopeSource, according to a news release from HopeSource.
HopeSource will be distributing $3.7 million through this program.
“We understand COVID has affected many people and their ability to pay rent,” said Susan Grindle, CEO of HopeSource. “We want to ensure these renters are caught up before the eviction moratorium ends, which is scheduled to be June 30.”
The financial assistance, part of the American Rescue Plan, is designed for those struggling to pay rent as a result of the pandemic and economic downturn. The funds can pay up to 15 months of rent, which includes 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent.
To qualify, Kittitas County residents must earn less than 80% of Area Median Income, with those earning 30% to 50% AMI receiving higher priority. For example, a family of four earning $60,800 per year or less would qualify.
Other assistance funds are also available for those who qualify to help pay bills for energy and water.
To apply for any of these assistance programs, go to www.hopesource.us and click the “Get Help Now!” bar at the top of the page. You will be contacted by a HopeSource staff member.
Call (509) 925-1448 for more information.