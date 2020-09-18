Kittitas County’s number of active COVID-19 cases increased by 10 between Wednesday and Thursday, according to statistics posted on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The active number of cases as of 5 p.m., Sept. 17 was 28. The previous day, the total stood at 18.
The new cases raise the county’s per 100,000 case rate as well. According to Washington State Coronavirus Response website, the county’s rate per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases over two weeks, stands at 36.5 as of Friday morning. The state’s goal for county’s at Phase 3 is 25 per 100,000.
The county’s percent of positive tests of the past week is 13%, which is over the state’s goal of 2% for counties at Phase 3.
The county continues to meet the metric for licensed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — no COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 counts as of 5 p.m., Sept. 17 are: 513 confirmed cases; 178 pending tests; 6,662 tested negative; 463 recovered; and 22 deaths.