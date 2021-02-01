Schools in Kittitas County are opposed to the Gov. Jay Inslee's new Roadmap to Recovery approach to allowing counties to move to the next phase of COVID-19 recovery. A letter signed by superintendents and board chairs from Cle Elum-Roslyn, Ellensburg, Easton, Damman and Kittitas school districts was sent to the governor's office on Jan. 22, requesting Kittitas be removed from this plan.
The Roadmap to Recovery plan groups Washington’s 39 counties into eight regions, and also set back all counties to Phase 1 of the Healthy Washington Plan. In order for a region to move forward to Phase 2, all counties in that region need to meet the safety requirements set by the Department of Health. This was all set into effect Jan. 11, since then two West Side regions have advance to Phase 2.
The issue Kittitas schools have is that Kittitas County is in the South Central Region, along with Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties. These counties (except Columbia) all have more than double the COVID-19 rates per 100,000 people compared to Kittitas.
“The governor should let us be in charge of our own county, to make our own decisions to move to phases,” Cle Elum-Roslyn Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said. “And not be impacted by the counties we can’t control.”
The superintendents signed this letter because the county’s position in the road to recovery affects everyone in it, including those in education.
“It’s not just schools. Schools rely on our communities, and our communities rely on supporting our children,” Kuss-Cybula said. “When we take away that local control, such as our ability to work together to get our numbers down and get our kids back into the classroom, that was a community effort.”
Kuss-Cybula came up with the idea to send a letter, and said the other superintendents agreed to sign what she wrote. The letter was sent to the governor’s office Jan. 22, and she has yet to receive a reply.
“We have worked too long and too hard to be pushed back and grouped together with neighboring counties that have different metrics, priorities, and economics,” the letter states. “We believe in the power of local control and are requesting that you revisit the newly assigned regions or at a minimum, please allow our local county the full authority to work with our local Department of Health to make school-based decisions that are best for our schools and the communities here in Kittitas County.”
Kuss-Cybula said the current Roadmap plan takes away the power from Kittitas County to make its own decisions, a power that has led the county to have some of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the state, while maintaining some level of in-person education.
“We don’t have a problem. The big county (Yakima) has a problem and that has now been transferred over to us,” Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins said.
Perkins said he hopes the state will allow Kittitas to leave the region and work independently, as the county has been doing so relatively successfully since the start of the pandemic. He gave the example of the successful vaccine distribution in Kittitas County, so far there has been zero wastage of the vaccine in the county, something he and the letter attribute to strong community control.
“The Yakima area, they don’t have a health officer, they have gone without one for a while,” Kuss-Cybula said. “We’ve had our health officer work tirelessly in close partnership with our medical facilities, our hospitals, our healthcare workers, our senior citizen centers and our schools, just to make sure we are on the same page and working together and moving forward together as a community. … It's harder when you have that control taken away, or have to be dependent on being accountable to other counties that you don’t have any say or control in.”
The Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery plan will not require Kittitas County schools to change the way things have been going as a result of being in the South Central region. School’s will still be allowed to conduct in-person learning, and will not have to alter their safety protocols. However, it will make it difficult for the county to move out of Phase 1.
“Our local elected officials and Department of Health officers have done an outstanding job keeping our economy and schools running,” the letter states. “However, by merging our small county with the larger counties such as Yakima, Benton, and Franklin; it removes the power of local control and forces smaller counties to take on large counties' problem(s) that we do not have the resources or manpower to solve. Here in our small county, we are able to quickly tackle issues at the local level and not get caught up in red tape as our data clearly demonstrates.”