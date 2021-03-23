Kittitas County is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Kittitas County Planning Commission, according to a news release from Kittitas County
Applicants must live within Commissioner District 1, which includes the eastern portion of Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners will appoint the selected candidates, who will serve a four-year term on the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission is a citizen’s advisory body whose basic function is to assist the Board of County Commissioners in preparation of comprehensive plans and in the development of land-use regulations by holding meetings, conducting public hearings, and making recommendations to the county commissioners. These recommendations would primarily address issues related to community growth and development in the county.
The Planning Commission has regular meetings scheduled for twice a month (second and fourth Tuesdays) at 6 p.m. in Ellensburg. These meetings are currently being held by Webex video conferencing.
If you are interested in volunteering for the Planning Commission, you may download an application at: http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/boards/documents/AppointmentApplication.pdf, and submit the completed application to the Board of County Commissioners. Applications will be reviewed as they are received.