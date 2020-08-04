Kittitas County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a report of a missing person in the Yakima River Tuesday afternoon, located a 57-year-old Toppenish man in the river, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
CPR was administered to Brian George. He was transported to medical personnel, but did not recover.
At approximately 2 p.m. Kittitas County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the area of State Route 821 at mile post 15.5. Several people had been jumping off the “Smiley” face rock in the Yakima Canyon, and one of them was missing. George was last observed standing on top of the “Smiley” face rock, after the two other people that he was with had jumped into the Yakima River.
Deputies responded with a swift water patrol boat and began to search for George. While searching, the deputies contacted multiple groups of rafters on the river and advised they were looking for George. One of the subjects that the deputies had contacted subsequently located George in the river, called 911 and started CPR. Deputies picked up George and transported him to medical personnel, but unfortunately he did not recover.
If you have questions about recreating on bodies of water in Kittitas County, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-965-7525 and ask to speak with a marine patrol deputy.