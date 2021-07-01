The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded to a report of three people stranded in the Columbia River on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
At 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, deputies launched from Wanapum State Park. After a brief search, they found two men and a 16-year old boy afloat near the middle of the river, which is over a mile and a half wide in that area. The three, from Selah, Toppenish and Yakima, were safely taken back to the boat launch with no injuries.
They told deputies rising wind and waves overwhelmed their 20-foot pleasure craft. They were unable to bail fast enough in the rough conditions. Their vessel took on more and more water and finally sank.
One of the three was able to call 911 while in the water. All three were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs) at the time of the incident. In these conditions, sheriff officials believe their PFDs undoubtedly saved their lives.
With the holiday weekend approach, the sheriff’s office urges people to follow safety precautions while recreating on the water.
• Use the equipment appropriate to your activity and body of water, including PFDs.
• Know your limits and stay within them.
• Recognize the danger of cold water, even when it’s hot outside.
Marine deputies will be actively patrolling and enforcing laws, including those concerning operating vessels while intoxicated.