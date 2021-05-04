Support Local Journalism


Students from Kittitas have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for autumn 2020 quarter.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

Cle Elum

Selah Lile, senior

Ian Nicholas Wybroski, senior

Ellensburg

Mckenzie Carin Egan, freshman

Ramy Taha Elshafey, senior

Rosalyn C. Goveia, senior

Tommy Jeffrey Hyatt, junior

Annie M. Kang, freshman

Haley Ryan Kulm, freshman

Sten A. Mathis, senior

Alice Francesca Miller, sophomore

Conor Montgomery, senior

Sidney Jean Moore, junior

Thomas W. Savage, senior

Cyril James Stanford, freshman

EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

The Eastern Washington University’s Dean’s List is released after every fall, winter and spring quarter. The fall and spring quarter lists also include students on the semester system. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List. The following students are from Kittitas County:

Cle Elum

Raechelle McFadden

Grace Terrill

Ellensburg

Caitlin Clasen

Laura Johnson

Blake Vietzke

