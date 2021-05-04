Students from Kittitas have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for autumn 2020 quarter.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Cle Elum
Selah Lile, senior
Ian Nicholas Wybroski, senior
Ellensburg
Mckenzie Carin Egan, freshman
Ramy Taha Elshafey, senior
Rosalyn C. Goveia, senior
Tommy Jeffrey Hyatt, junior
Annie M. Kang, freshman
Haley Ryan Kulm, freshman
Sten A. Mathis, senior
Alice Francesca Miller, sophomore
Conor Montgomery, senior
Sidney Jean Moore, junior
Thomas W. Savage, senior
Cyril James Stanford, freshman
EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
The Eastern Washington University’s Dean’s List is released after every fall, winter and spring quarter. The fall and spring quarter lists also include students on the semester system. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List. The following students are from Kittitas County:
Cle Elum
Raechelle McFadden
Grace Terrill
Ellensburg
Caitlin Clasen
Laura Johnson
Blake Vietzke