The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will continue to provide locally relevant information but will do so via its our social media on Facebook or via press releases, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
There will no longer be a local COVID-19 dashboard provided in addition to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) dashboard.
Moving forward, KCPHD will provide a weekly update on Facebook every Monday. The update will include a who, what, why of COVID-19 in Kittitas County.
For example, a rough estimate of the positive COVID-19 cases we are seeing, recommendations around mitigation strategies, and anticipated levels of community transmission. KCPHD will also send out press releases if significant changes with cases, testing, mitigation, or policies around COVID-19 occur.
“We want to continue to provide information specific to Kittitas County so that our residents can make informed decisions for themselves and their families,” states Public Health Director Tristen Lamb. “We will continue to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks in our communities as we transition into more long-term response efforts.”
KCPHD will prioritize COVID-19 cases in schools and long-term care facilities or other congregate settings that have a potential for an outbreak scenario. KCPHD will also help individuals who are considered at-risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. The updates on our priority response will be included in the weekly social media update.
Starting on Feb. 14, KCPHD will begin providing social media updates for COVID-19 every Monday. The local data dashboard will be removed from the website. Anyone who wants continued access to information, should follow KCPHD’s Facebook page or sign up to receive press releases via email at Kittitas County Web Site Registration. For additional information, continue to use the DOH data dashboard and reports as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) CDC COVID Data Tracker.